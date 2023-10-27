Plans for new workshop at car and motorcycle dealership in West Boldon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Vertu dealership in the West Boldon area.

The long-established business is based off the A184 Newcastle Road, near the Travelling Man pub, and includes a number of buildings on site.

New plans from Vertu Motors are seeking permission for two extensions to an existing building to form a “motorbike workshop and extra parts storage”.

Vertu dealership, West Boldon. Picture: Google Maps

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application provides more details on the scheme.

This includes plans to relocate the existing MINI brand within the BMW building on site and for extensions to the remaining building to welcome an “exciting motorcycle brand to the dealership”.

Submitted site plans name Ducati as the new motorcycle brand being lined up for the re-purposed building.

The plans aim to relocate the existing motorbike workshop to a “prominent central location within the building” and provide an extension to form a new service reception “linked to the new bike workshop”.

The design and access statement explains: “The extension is proposed as a response to the recently launched new BMW Corporate Identity Standards, which has created the opportunity to relocate the existing MINI brand (building 2) within the BMW building 1, welcoming an additional exciting motorcycle brand to the dealership (into building 2).

“The increasing demand for motorbike servicing has also influenced the decision to expand the business.

“The project will comprise of two small-area single-storey extensions to facilitate this”.

Those behind the scheme said the first extension would allow the relocation of the existing motorbike service reception and workshop to the front of the site to “provide access to customers and enhance their experience”.

The second extension would also “make the first extension viable by providing the required part storage in close proximity to the workshop”.

The design and access statement adds: “The site has been long established as a car and motorcycle dealership within the Boldon Business Park.

“The development proposal reflects the thriving nature of the business and responds positively to the growing demands of customers.

“The proposed unimposing extensions that are situated mostly under the existing structure are to seamlessly blend into the existing fabric of the building providing an improved customer experience at the premises.

“The proposed finishes including the new access door and site bollards will all match the existing providing an unchanged overall view of the building”.

A planning application notes that nine full-time equivalent employees are proposed as part of the development.

It was also noted that the applicant would increase the number of customermotorcycle parking spaces from five to 19.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans until November 2, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.