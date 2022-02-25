Sunderland City Council recently validated an application for first floor unit Z1 at The Galleries in Washington Town Centre.

This included an application for a certificate of proposed use to use the building as a tattoo parlour.

According to planning documents, the application was submitted by the freehold owners of the premises, Sheet Anchor Investments 2 Limited.

Washington Galleries retail park.

A covering letter submitted on behalf of the applicant states the premises was last occupied by an estate agent but has been vacant for almost five years.

The covering letter adds that the proposal would fall within the ‘E’ use class which is “appropriate to provide in a commercial business or service locality.”

A decision on the tattoo parlour is expected to be made by the end of April, 2022, following a period of council consultation.