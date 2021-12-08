Plans submitted for 19 Sea Road in the Fulwell ward included change-of-use from a tanning salon to a hot food takeaway with new signs.

Proposals included a customer waiting area, service counter, cooking and preparation area, general staff store, toilet facilities for staff and a bin store.

However, in a notice published on the council’s website on Thursday, December 2, it was confirmed that the application had been “withdrawn at the applicant’s request.”

The move follows a period of council consultation where several comments were lodged, including a representation from a business raising concerns about potential odours.

The council’s environmental health department also requested specific information from the applicant, including a noise assessment for any proposed equipment.

A consultation statement from environmental health officers adds: “A canopy is shown in the kitchen with a comment that it locates above the range.

“No other detail is provided in relation to kitchen layout or extraction/abatement.

“The applicant relies upon a condition being attached requiring submission of details for agreement of [the] Local Planning Authority.

“Whilst a condition may be appropriate at some stage, it is considered that more information is necessary in relation to the potential impact of odours and noise upon nearby occupiers.”

According to the planning application submitted to the council, proposed opening hours for the hot food takeaway were 8am-11pm, seven days a week.

Following the plans being withdrawn, the business unit will remain in its current use class.

Any future bid to open a hot food takeaway at the site would require a separate planning application.

