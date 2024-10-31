Plans for a ‘short-stay serviced apartment’ above shop space in Sunderland city centre have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 1-2 Olive Street near Park Lane Interchange.

New plans are seeking permission to convert upper floors to an apartment, with four bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor.

Submitted floor plans also show a kitchen / dining area, a lounge, a room with multiple bathrooms, and half of the proposed bedrooms would benefit from ensuite bathroom facilities.

1-2 Olive Street, Sunderland (October, 2024) Credit LDRS

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the application site includes a retail use on the ground floor and bedrooms above.

It adds that it is “unclear if the upper storeys have been used as lettable rooms or used as operators accommodation” and that the building is “in a poor state of repair and is in need of complete refurbishment”.

No dedicated parking is proposed for the development but secure cycle parking is being proposed in the “rear offshoot on the ground floor”.

The design and access statement also gives an indication of target occupiers for the short stay apartment.

It adds: “Based on a brief market study and assessment, the applicant’s first choice was to convert the upper floors into HMO (house in multiple occupation).

“However, it was established at the pre-application stages that HMO use is not likely to be supported.

“The next viable use is a short-stay apartment for families or professionals who visit from out of town and who may be looking to live in the town centre for the vibrant town centre, shopping, leisure and other amenities.

“This conversion can be ideal for the limitations the site has in terms of the context.

“The commercial use on the ground floor will not clash with the proposed temporary stay of the visitors since they will be aware that town centre hotels and short stay apartments can have noisy surroundings until midnight.

“When evaluating various options, the proposal for short stay seems to be most compatible and financially viable because it is likely to sustain for many years.

“Vacant properties pose a continuous threat to the lifespan of the building, the neighbouring buildings, overall impact on high street and future outlook of investments to create sustainable developments.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 23, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02062/FUL