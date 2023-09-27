Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 2 Tunstall Village Road in the city’s Silksworth ward.

The address is part of a terrace of business units in the area and was formerly used as a dog grooming salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans include a ‘temporary change of use’ to a hot food takeaway, which is described in a planning application as specialising in “Mexican cuisine”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image from Pixabay

The proposals, if approved, would include a number of jobs with two full-time staff, one part-time employee and one delivery driver.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials provides more details of the development.

This includes planned opening times of 5pm -11.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the scheme said the development would not aim to “sell takeaway food to children under sixteen years of age” and that “all staff will have training with clear instruction and signage regarding this”.

2 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

It was also noted that the hot food takeaway would “only be open well after the local schools have closed and after the end [of] any school traffic”.

The supporting statement added: “I very much [hope] this application will help support the successful use of a local business premises and support the present local business community, particularly in such challenging economic times, Silksworth has suffered several business closures”.

Despite being a temporary permission, the proposals will be measured against the council’s hot food takeaway policy which aims to restrict such uses in areas with high levels of childhood obesity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Patricia Smith, Silksworth ward representative, has already objected to the plans raising concerns about the number of hot food takeaways in the area.

Cllr Smith, in a consultation comment, said: “I am against this application it is practically next door to takeaway shops and we already have enough takeaways in Silksworth”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 20, 2023.