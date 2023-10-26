Plans for new Football Foundation ‘PlayZone’ in Sunderland to help improve access to sport
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for land adjacent to 6 Church Street near Southwick Community Centre.
This includes a bid to redevelop an old sports area into a new facility with a ‘polymeric surfaced area’, new perimeter fencing, LED floodlights and ancillary equipment.
The development is part of the Football Foundation’s PlayZones Programme which aims to “tackle inequalities in physical activity and access to high-quality facilities in targeted areas”.
According to supporting documents submitted to council officials, the Football Foundation provides funding towards the community-led spaces with an aim of “investing in areas with the greatest need”.
The applicant is listed in a submitted planning application as ‘Sunderland City Council (Active Sunderland)’.
A design and access and planning statement submitted with the planning application lists the specific groups the Football Foundation are “prioritising” as part of the PlayZones scheme.
This includes”lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and people with long term health conditions, and ethnically diverse communities”.
The Southwick development, which is described as a ‘pilot scheme’, would focus on the sports of football and basketball.
It was noted that community engagement had also been undertaken by Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project, who lease the development land and the adjacent youth centre from Sunderland City Council, to help “inform and discuss the proposals”.
The design and access and planning statement adds: “Labosport [the applicant’s agent] believe the development of a PlayZone in the proposed location will provide a high-quality sporting and activity space.
“The development aims to tackle inequalities in participation in sport and activity in the area.
“The proposal would be of considerable benefit to the local community groups, through the provision of a new facility in a previously derelict sporting area.
“The new facility has been designed with the aim of minimising impact to local residents / environment where possible, with drainage / fencing / floodlighting / access all designed with construction best practices in mind”.
To reduce noise impacts from the development, an “acoustic barrier” is expected to be installed “adjacent to and external to the fence ball rebound fencing”.
In addition, it is expected that the floodlighting system would have an “automatic cut off switch at 10pm every night”, as well as the development using an electronic access system to “provide bookable access”.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 15, 2023.
For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02224/LP3
Information about the Playzones Programme can be found on the Football Foundation’s website at: footballfoundation.org.uk/playzones-programme