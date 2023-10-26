News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Plans for new Football Foundation ‘PlayZone’ in Sunderland to help improve access to sport

Plans for new football and basketball facilities in Southwick to help “tackle inequalities” around access to sport have been submitted to council development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for land adjacent to 6 Church Street near Southwick Community Centre.

This includes a bid to redevelop an old sports area into a new facility with a ‘polymeric surfaced area’, new perimeter fencing, LED floodlights and ancillary equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development is part of the Football Foundation’s PlayZones Programme which aims to “tackle inequalities in physical activity and access to high-quality facilities in targeted areas”.

Site of proposed PlayZone football and basketball area near Southwick Community Centre, Sunderland (October, 2023)Site of proposed PlayZone football and basketball area near Southwick Community Centre, Sunderland (October, 2023)
Site of proposed PlayZone football and basketball area near Southwick Community Centre, Sunderland (October, 2023)
Most Popular

According to supporting documents submitted to council officials, the Football Foundation provides funding towards the community-led spaces with an aim of “investing in areas with the greatest need”.

The applicant is listed in a submitted planning application as ‘Sunderland City Council (Active Sunderland)’.

A design and access and planning statement submitted with the planning application lists the specific groups the Football Foundation are “prioritising” as part of the PlayZones scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes”lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and people with long term health conditions, and ethnically diverse communities”.

The Southwick development, which is described as a ‘pilot scheme’, would focus on the sports of football and basketball.

It was noted that community engagement had also been undertaken by Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project, who lease the development land and the adjacent youth centre from Sunderland City Council, to help “inform and discuss the proposals”.

The design and access and planning statement adds: “Labosport [the applicant’s agent] believe the development of a PlayZone in the proposed location will provide a high-quality sporting and activity space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The development aims to tackle inequalities in participation in sport and activity in the area.

“The proposal would be of considerable benefit to the local community groups, through the provision of a new facility in a previously derelict sporting area.

“The new facility has been designed with the aim of minimising impact to local residents / environment where possible, with drainage / fencing / floodlighting / access all designed with construction best practices in mind”.

To reduce noise impacts from the development, an “acoustic barrier” is expected to be installed “adjacent to and external to the fence ball rebound fencing”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, it is expected that the floodlighting system would have an “automatic cut off switch at 10pm every night”, as well as the development using an electronic access system to “provide bookable access”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 15, 2023.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/02224/LP3

Information about the Playzones Programme can be found on the Football Foundation’s website at: footballfoundation.org.uk/playzones-programme

Related topics:Sunderland City CouncilSouthwickSunderlandFootball Foundation