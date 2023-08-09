Plans for new children's home in Sunderland refused after string of objections

Proposals for the change of use of a property in Joan Avenue, located in the Ryhope ward, went before the latest meeting of Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee, which took place on Monday, July 31.

The application, which was submitted by HMO Northeast T/A Forevercare, sought to provide a residential care and living unit for children, with associated staff members on site 24/7.

Proposals stated one child under 18 years old would be looked after at the existing two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the street.

General street view of Joan Avenue, Sunderland. Pic via Google Maps.

However 34 letters of objection from residents were received by the council, raising concerns around antisocial behaviour, noise nuisance, increased highway pressures and the location being “not suitable” for such a facility.

A response from Northumbria Police also voiced their opposition to the application, noting it “lacks sufficient detail as to the nature of the existing operation and how the home will be run”.

They also raised concerns that, according to their records, the applicant “has been associated with this property since at least October 2016″, during which time 85% of the “130 calls for service” from Joan Avenue “originated from the premises in question”.

The response concluded: “In light of the lack of detail and taking into account the level of demand it has generated, we cannot support the application in its current form and would hope that the applicant might provide more detail.”

Following such concerns, councillors on the planning and highways committee unanimously refused the application.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Iain Scott said it was “very rare” they see a report where “the vast majority of it is taken up by objections by residents.”

He said: “There is absolutely a need for homes for looked after children in the city but that should never be at the detriment to local residents on this scale.”

Councillor Michael Dixon added he “can’t really think of a property less suitable” for such a development.

The decision was in line with recommendations from council planning officers, who ruled in their report the proposals were contrary to relevant national and local policies.

It said: “It is considered that the use fails to enhance and function well within its current surroundings and has led to adverse harm to the amenity of the local residents and the locality.”

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, Ryhope ward representative, speaking at the meeting, had said residents in the area “were very concerned about the application” in the street.

She said: “These residents are generally older people who have lived quietly and peacefully in their own homes for some considerable time.

“The use of the property as a residential care unit is wholly inappropriate at this location, the strength of feeling from the community can be seen.”