Plans for new bakery and takeaway in Sunderland neighbourhood

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for 47-49 Hylton Road in the Millfield ward.

The plans from applicant Vioola Ltd included a change of use to a bakery with changes to the layout of the property to create an office, a sales shop and a bakery floor.

A planning application describes the proposed use as a “bakery and a takeaway shop” and that work on the change of use started in early 2021 but has not been completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47-49 Hylton Road, Sunderland

Floor plans submitted to the council also provide more detail on the layout of the proposed bakery, which includes a packing area and ‘proving and rack area.’

According to planning documents, the unit was previously used as a car sales showroom ‘St Marks Car Centre’ but has been vacant for some time.

Proposed opening times for the bakery use are 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 10am-8pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.

A decision on the future of the building and the proposed bakery use will be made by Sunderland City Council’s planning department following a period of consultation.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the city council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/00987/FUL

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.