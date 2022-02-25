Plans for new bakery and takeaway in Sunderland neighbourhood
A new bakery could soon open its doors on Wearside under proposals lodged with city planners.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated an application for 47-49 Hylton Road in the Millfield ward.
The plans from applicant Vioola Ltd included a change of use to a bakery with changes to the layout of the property to create an office, a sales shop and a bakery floor.
A planning application describes the proposed use as a “bakery and a takeaway shop” and that work on the change of use started in early 2021 but has not been completed.
Floor plans submitted to the council also provide more detail on the layout of the proposed bakery, which includes a packing area and ‘proving and rack area.’
According to planning documents, the unit was previously used as a car sales showroom ‘St Marks Car Centre’ but has been vacant for some time.
Proposed opening times for the bakery use are 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 10am-8pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.
A decision on the future of the building and the proposed bakery use will be made by Sunderland City Council’s planning department following a period of consultation.