Plans for LED advertising screen at Sunderland seafront rejected over impact on protected birds

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused plans for an illuminated free-standing sign near the Prego Bar and Eatery at Seaburn.

Applicant Jet Ltd had applied for advertising consent to erect an LED screen on steel support legs facing out onto the A183 and the coast.

The signage, including the support legs, was expected to measure around 4.5 metres in height, with the LED sign measuring two metres in height and 2.9 metres in width.

Site near the Prego Bar and Eatery at Seaburn. Picture: Google Maps.

A report prepared by planning officers confirmed the sign would display “intermittent” images and would be positioned in the decked seating area associated with Prego Bar and Eatery.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on July 3, 2023.

Although it was acknowledged that the plans would not have a negative impact on public safety, other concerns were raised about wildlife.

This included the plans having “the potential to result in disturbance of foraging and roosting special protection area birds, specifically turnstone and purple sandpiper”.

Concerns included the digital display’s “bright colours and frequently changing images” impacting foraging and roosting birds, with frequent disturbance “increasing energy expenditure and reducing time spent foraging, therefore leading to lower winter survival rates”.

Council planners concluded the plans were “likely to have an adverse effect on the integrity of the European-designated Northumbria Coast Special Protection Area and Ramsar site”.

A council decision report also referenced the approved digital display of “similar proportions” installed at the STACK leisure building at Seaburn.

The council’s ecologist said the “cumulative effects” of this, together with the new proposed advert application, would have a “negative impact” on the special protection area.

Another reason for refusal included the proposed digital sign’s “design, size and siting” which, the council argued, would “introduce a highly visible and incongruous feature into the street scene”.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed signage is a large, illuminated free-standing sign which given its height, will be visible over a wide area and especially when viewed travelling north on Whitburn Road.

“The large sign does not relate well to the surrounding buildings and would result in an obtrusive and over dominant element within the streetscene, to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area.”

Natural England, the Government’s adviser for the natural environment, also objected to the plans after being consulted by Sunderland City Council.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.