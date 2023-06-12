Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for buildings at 18 Warwick Terrace in the Silksworth ward.

Plans to convert the storage garages into a hot food takeaway previously sparked public backlash and a petition, with a number of objections submitted to the council during a consultation exercise.

18 Warwick Terrace, Silksworth. Picture: Google Maps

New proposals for the site aim to change its use to a garden centre.

Planning documents published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website provide limited information on the proposed development, with no detail on opening times and employment.

As is usual with planning applications, members of the public and organisations potentially affected by a development can have their say during a consultation period.

And the plans have already sparked concerns, including from Silksworth ward councillor Patricia Smith.

Cllr Smith, in a consultation comment, set out her views on the proposed development at the site and concerns about associated traffic issues.

Cllr Smith’s consultation statement said: “Those garages are only suitable for what they are, garages.

“People stopping to buy from them will cause problems with parking. That road is too busy and that corner is too busy to have a distraction on it.

“They [the garages] were not built to sell from”.

Another comment has also been submitted from a property on Warwick Terrace West raising concerns about a “precedent being set” for a range of retail uses at the site if plans are approved.

The neighbours also raised concerns about extra traffic on the “very busy corner” and associated parking issues and impacts on pedestrians.

Decisions on planning applications are made once periods of council consultation have concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision will be made by July 11, 2023.

