Plans for Coastal Conservation Centre at Whitburn Coastal Park at Souter Lighthouse to go on show
National Trust chiefs are showcasing plans for a new conservation centre at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas.
The proposed centre Coastal Conservation Centre at Whitburn Coastal Park will replace the current bird ringing hut in Souter’s main car park with a small, eco-friendly building.
A planning application will be lodged later this year. If plans are given the green light, building is expected to be completed in 2021.
A community consultation event will take place at the Lighthouse Café on Tuesday 9 July, between 5 and 8pm.
Neighbours and visitors are invited to drop in, view plans and chat to members of the project team, who will be on hand to discuss the proposals and answer any questions. Free parking is available in the main car park for attendees.
There will be a formal opportunity to make views known to South Tyneside Council when the planning submission is lodged later this year.