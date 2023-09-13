News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Plans for 50ft 5G mast in Sunderland refused at appeal after inspector rules it would do more harm than good

Plans for a 15-metre-high telecoms mast in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been refused at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.
By Chris Binding
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST- 3 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department previously refused an application for the telecoms mast, off Rotherfield Road, in November, 2022.

The site is based on pavement in the Hylton Red House estate, on the corner connecting Rotherfield Road, Rotherham Road and Rhodesia Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans from CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd had been submitted as part of a drive to upgrade networks to provide improved coverage and capacity, including in relation to 5G services.

Proposed site for 15-metre-high telecoms mast off Rotherfield Road, Sunderland. Plans were dismissed at appeal in September, 2023 Picture: Google Maps Proposed site for 15-metre-high telecoms mast off Rotherfield Road, Sunderland. Plans were dismissed at appeal in September, 2023 Picture: Google Maps
Proposed site for 15-metre-high telecoms mast off Rotherfield Road, Sunderland. Plans were dismissed at appeal in September, 2023 Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

It was said that the proposed mast was the minimum height necessary to achieve the required service levels.

However council planning officers raised concerns about the visual impact of the installation and concluded that its scale, siting and design would “introduce an obtrusive and overdominant feature into the streetscape”.

It was also argued that the plans would result in “demonstrable harm to the visual amenity, character and appearance of the area”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the refusal, applicants lodged an appeal with the Secretary of State and a planning inspector was appointed to rule on the matter.

In an appeal decision published this month, the planning inspector upheld the council’s refusal decision and dismissed the appeal.

A report from the planning inspector noted that the mast would be “significantly taller than the existing street lights” and would have “relatively bulky antennas”.

It was noted that the installation would be in a “particularly exposed position” and would be “conspicuous from several directions, by virtue of its corner location” and a “prominent feature in the open long views” from Redhill Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning inspector’s report continued: “The appellant suggests that the installation could be coloured to minimise its appearance.

“However, given the site’s prominent location, and the proposal’s height and design, this would not resolve the visual effect of the proposal.

“While I note that the proposal meets guidelines for non-ionising radiation protection and the area is not subject to heritage or other policy constraints, the mast would nevertheless be a visually intrusive feature.

“It would be sited in an exposed and open location and would be starkly incongruous and contrast with the verdant qualities of the locality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The visual intrusion would furthermore be experienced by significant numbers of local residents as they move between the residential areas, bus stops and playing fields”.

The planning inspector concluded that the plans would be “harmful to the character and appearance of the area” as well as clashing with several council planning policies.

While acknowledging the “clear public benefits” of improved digital wireless mobile coverage and 5G coverage, the planning inspector said this would not outweigh the development’s visual impact.

In addition, the planning inspector was “not satisfied that a robust review of the availability of alternative sites for the appeal scheme had been properly explored”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning inspector’s report added: “I acknowledge that the appellant has demonstrated a requirement to upgrade the network to provide improved coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.

“The framework supports the expansion of electronic communications networks, including next generation mobile technology and there would be important social and economic benefits from the proposed development which weigh in favour of the appeal.

“However, I afford significant weight to the harm to the character and appearance of the area arising from the siting and appearance of the proposed development.

“Given my above findings, the availability of less harmful alternative sites has not been properly explored and, therefore, the need for the development in this location does not outweigh the harm”.

The full appeal decision report can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website by searching reference: APP/J4525/W/23/3315562

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City Council