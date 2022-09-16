Plans approved to upgrade community convenience store

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a bid for the East Rainton Convenience Store, off Durham Road, in the Hetton ward.

This includes the erection of a two-storey extension to the building’s rear basement and ground floor levels to create more space for the business.

According to planning documents, the property has been extended previously with the erection of a single-storey extension and pitched roof to the front.

East Rainton Convenience Store. Picture: Google Streetview.

Further works have included the installation of a replacement shop front and works to windows and an entrance door to allow the expansion of the existing retail unit into a former post office.

New plans validated by the city council in July, 2022, included the erection of a two-storey extension with a flat roof to increase retail floor space and storage.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 12, 2022.

A report prepared by council planning officers said the scheme would be acceptable and would “enhance” facilities for the local community.

The decision report adds: “The application proposes works to an existing retail unit which serves the existing community and as such the construction of a rear extension to the property reflects the existing pattern of land use.

“The proposed development will enhance an existing community facility which is located within a sustainable location and as such is considered acceptable in principle.”

On design matters, the planning report also said the plans would be “a visual improvement over that which currently exists”.

Plans include the removal of two external wooden staircases located to the rear of the site which, council planners say, would be an “enhancement”.

Under planning conditions, the extension plan must be brought forward within three years.