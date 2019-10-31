Rustica Trattoria and Inn, formerly the Three Horse Shoes

Planning bosses at Sunderland City Council approved the application for land at what was once the Three Horse Shoes, in Washington Road.

A previous version of the scheme by applicant All Saints Construction, which is behind the Hadrian’s Tower project to build Newcastle’s tallest building, had sought permission for a ‘towering’ 60-bed offering before settling for the scaled down proposals.

“When they saw the Three Horse Shoes come up for sale they saw an opportunity to invest in a landmark,” said agent Stuart Palmer on behalf of the firm.

“Their view was that in order to make the pub more sustainable as a business it would be good to have a small hotel next to it.

“When we first looked at the project we located the building at the back of the site – we like the approach to the front of the site as it currently is.”

Mr Palmer was speaking at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Development Control Panel for Hetton, Houghton and Washington on Tuesday October 28.

According to a report for councillors, the hotel building will offer rooms only, with meals for guests available from the pub building, which is now known as the Rustica Trattoria and Inn.

The site falls within an area identified as a ‘hub’ in the International Advanced Manufacturing Park’s (IAMP) Area Action Plan.

This is expected to one day include commercial, leisure and transport services, such as gyms, education and training facilities, offices, nursery and childcare facilities, shops and public transport access.

Mr Palmer also provided extra details on the building itself, including plans for it to be made from up to 70% recyclable materials, reducing waste and causing ‘minimal disruption to Nissan and others’.

And he also revealed plans for its main structure to be built in a factory ‘20 minutes from the site’ before being transported for construction.