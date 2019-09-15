Plans approved for new dog grooming academy in Washington - this is what it will provide
Plans for a new dog grooming academy in Washington have been given the green light by council planners.
Earlier this year, a change of use bid was submitted for a former boiler company at 4 Baird Close, in Stephenson Industrial Estate.
After winning approval from Sunderland City Council, the business unit will now be transformed into a training centre for dog grooming.
The space will be linked to ‘Woofs n Scruffs’ at 7 Baird Close which previously won planning permission in 2017 to offer canine services.
This includes grooming, hydrotherapy and day care and crèche facilities.
As part of the new plans, the dog grooming salon will merge with the dog grooming academy.
Dog grooming and pampering has become a growing business in recent years and the centre will cater to those looking to make a career in the trade.
In terms of training, groups of students will work with a tutor during weekdays.
Courses could cover health and safety, dog anatomy and handling, use of equipment, dog body language and more.
The business is also expected to create three jobs – one full-time and two part-time.
A planning report concludes the dog grooming academy would not have any “detrimental impact on existing businesses and remaining employment land at the Stephenson Industrial Estate.”
It adds that there are no issues expected around highway safety from the new development.
The plans were given the go ahead on September 11, 2019.
Proposed opening hours include 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on weekends.
Under planning conditions, work must take place within three years.