Plans for solar panels to help slash carbon emissions at a city private hospital have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved plans for the Spire Washington Hospital off Picktree Lane in Washington.

This includes the “installation of 340 PV solar panels” to the roof of the hospital with “a maximum output [of] 149.6KWp”.

The project is part of a multi-million-pound investment by independent sector healthcare provider Spire Healthcare into its hospitals across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Washington Hospital. Credit: Google Maps

A statement on Spire Healthcare’s website notes the scheme includes the installation of “12,155 solar panels at all its 38 hospitals” and is “backed by an investment of £5.2million”.

The investment is said to be part of a “10-year decarbonisation plan and is expected to generate 4.8 million kWh of electricity every year, contributing to the reduction of the hospital estate’s annual electricity consumption by 17 per cent”.

The overall aim is to help the healthcare provider reach its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

After considering the planning application for solar panels at Spire Washington Hospital, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 8, 2024.

A decision report from council planning officers said the application would include a “roof mounted solar PV system” to seven roof slopes.

It was noted that the “installation would not be easily visible from public viewpoints, due to the position of the solar panels and the surrounding tree belt”.

A report looking at potential ‘glint and glare’ from the solar panels concluded the development “would not introduce a significant hazard toward road vehicle drivers using the A1(M) road or an unacceptable impact toward nearby residential receptors”.

The council decision report added: “As such the highway officer confirmed that they were satisfied with the report and had no objection to the proposal.

“With regard to the nearest residential properties given the low-impact results that have been reported, it is considered that the residential amenity of these dwellings would not be negatively impacted to a degree that would warrant a refusal of the application in this instance”.

A previous statement from Spire Healthcare, posted on its website, said: “The importance of this group-wide investment in solar technology is two-fold.

“With energy costs expected to remain high for the foreseeable future, and with our drive to become a recognised leader in sustainability, investing in solar not only makes sound financial sense, but is also an important element within our 10-year carbon reduction roadmap.

“Since launching our sustainability strategy in 2022, our goal has been to lead the sector in becoming the first UK independent sector healthcare provider to become carbon neutral by 2030”.

For more information on the Spire Washington Hospital plans, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00441/PCZ