Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for the site off Roker Avenue near the landmark Wheatsheaf public house.

The proposals from Cable Properties and Investments Ltd, which were submitted last year, aim to redevelop the site as a retail unit with associated parking, landscaping and boundary treatment, according to the team behind the project.

Although the future occupier for the unit was not named in the initial planning application, a transport statement submitted to council officials suggested the building could be used as a “trade counter”.

The site in question. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, and giving those nearby the chance to have their say in a consultation, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on April 27, 2023.

A council decision report described the development as a “trade retail unit” and deemed it acceptable in terms of highway safety, residential amenity, ecology and drainage, subject to conditions.

Council planners also noted the plans would “not compromise visual amenity or the setting” of the Grade II-listed Wheatsheaf pub.

The council decision report added: “Following consultation, the council’s conservation team confirmed that the listed [Wheatsheaf] building has a landmark presence because of its size and corner position and is constructed in the classical architectural style which adds to its stature in wider views through the local area.

“The comments go on to state that the proposed trade retail unit would be a simple flat roofed design, typical of the use, and positioned centrally to the gap site with surrounding car parking.

“This siting is important as it would still permit views of the east elevation of the listed building when approaching along Roker Avenue.

“The height of the new building appears lower than the adjacent existing showroom, with some contrasting materials suggested to add interest to the elevations.

“Given the above, the council’s conservation officer stated that it is unlikely the proposed building would have any adverse impact on the setting of the listed building, due to its siting and height”.

It is understood that the site off Roker Avenue formerly served as a car showroom forecourt.

The new retail unit development on the site would offer 13 car parking spaces, electric vehicle charging provision and cycle parking, as well as creating an estimated five full-time jobs.

Those behind the scheme described the plan as “the second phase of development on the site”, following the recent “reconfiguration and refurbishment” of an existing adjacent retail building.

A planning and heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant added the new development would “complement the existing retail and commercial properties around the site and in the local area”.

Approved operating hours for the new retail unit would be 8am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday, including Bank Holidays.