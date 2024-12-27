Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new apartments in Sunderland city centre have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 11 Stockton Road near Park Lane Interchange in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

The large building was once occupied by charity Barnardo’s but the building’s ground floor is now occupied by an estate agent.

Apartments proposed on upper floors of building at Stockton Road, Sunderland

Proposals included four apartments in total, the installation of a smoke vent to the existing roof, the alteration of existing window fenestration, the creation of a bin and cycle store and a new roller shutter access door.

A planning application submitted to council officials earlier this year said the first and second floor offices in the building were vacant.

An acoustic design statement noted plans aimed to convert the upper floors from “commercial to residential use” and that the “ground floor would remain in commercial use as an estate agent”.

Submitted floor plans also indicated that there would be two flats per floor, with a two-bedroom flat and a one-bedroom flat on the first floor and two two-bedroom flats on the second floor.

Floor plans also showed each flat offering a living/dining area, kitchen and bathroom.

During the planning application process, amended plans were requested and submitted to comply with ‘spacing standards’ for the proposed flats, as well as amendments to the site address.

After considering the plan and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on December 23, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the building was classed as a “windfall site” and that the apartments plan complied with housing standards.

It was also noted that external alterations would be acceptable, including “existing cladding being reinstated and the roller shutter door to the rear being powder coated black to match others”.

No objections to the development were raised by the council’s highways team or Northumbria Police.

The applicant also agreed to enter into a legal agreement to provide a financial contribution to the council to help mitigate “increased recreational pressures” on protected coastal wildlife sites.

The council decision report adds: “The council’s public protection and regulatory services team were consulted and the noise assessment advises they can achieve the required noise levels if they implement what is advised in the report so it can be conditioned to ensure it’s carried out to that spec.”

Measures include noise insulation to party walls and floors, as well as the potential for “a system of alternative acoustically treated ventilation to all habitable rooms.”

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01110/FUL