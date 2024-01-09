Plans approved for new storage warehouses at Sunderland's Nissan plant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for new storage warehouses at the home of Nissan on Wearside have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved two applications for the Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited site.

Nissan manufactures hundreds of thousands of motor vehicles every year at the plant and recently celebrated building its 11 millionth car since production first started in 1986.

Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK. Picture Google Maps

New planning applications for the Nissan plant, discussed this week, included warehouse buildings to receive and store parts necessary for the general vehicle manufacturing process.

One application proposed a “single temporary modular warehouse type structure” in an area used for the receiving and parking of delivery lorries at a large existing warehouse.

The second planning application was linked to the same area used for delivery lorries and parking, and a building referred to as the ‘trim and chassis shop’.

A design and access statement submitted by applicants said Nissan was “committed to maintaining a modern and efficient manufacturing operation by responding to market demand and customer vehicle requirements”.

Councillors heard that the company had “identified a pressing requirement for alternate space” for the receiving and unloading of components and “new model process equipment”.

After being put to the vote on January 8, 2024, both planning applications for warehouses won unanimous support from members of the council’s Planning and Highways Committee.

Councillor Iain Scott welcomed the plans and referenced Nissan’s investment into its plant and the city.

Cllr Scott told the meeting: “It’s clear to me that applications of this ilk coming from Nissan have further rubber-stamped the commitment that they are making to the city.

“So I’m glad to see them coming forward to the committee and want to give them my approval”.

A committee report prepared by council officers recommended the planning applications for approval and described Nissan as a “nationally significant centre for automobile production and an important regional employer”.

The report said the new developments would “assist in the competitiveness of an existing employment use at the site”.

It was also noted that the developments would be acceptable in relation to “design and visual impacts, impact on residential amenity and in relation to other technical matters including highway and pedestrian safety/sustainable travel, ecology, flooding/drainage and land contamination”.