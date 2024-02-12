Plans approved for new special educational needs 'resource unit' at Sunderland primary school

Hudson Road Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

A primary school on Wearside is set to benefit from a new special educational needs (SEN) resource unit, following a decision by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved plans for Hudson Road Primary School in the Hendon ward.

The application from Together for Children is linked to a nursery building within the school’s grounds, which has been vacant since nursery provision moved to the main school building.

New plans, submitted last year, aimed to demolish the previous ‘covered external play area’ and to refurbish and extend the former standalone nursery building to create a new SEN resource unit.

This included the provision of two classrooms and a shared group space between both classroom areas, with direct access to the external play area.

According to council planning documents, pupils would be able to use the space for “quiet time, one-to-one work and break and lunchtime food provision”.

In addition, the proposals included a small kitchen with the intention of bringing food from the main school and “children having their snacks and meals within the new building”.

The proposals were formally discussed by members of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on February 5, 2024.

Council planning officers, in a report prepared ahead of the decision-making meeting, recommended the SEN resource unit plan for approval.

It was noted that the new building would provide Hudson Road Primary School with additional space to “enable such wider education facilities it currently does not have, whilst repurposing a building already within the secure boundary of the site”.

Applicants also confirmed that the refurbishment works would allow the “addition of 16 pupils and four members of staff”.

After being put to the vote at Monday’s Planning and Highways Committee the plans won unanimous support, with several councillors praising the scheme.

Councillor Iain Scott said: “We really do have a need for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision in Sunderland, quite prevalently amongst key stage one.

“Again, this is a generation with Covid where they missed some of their introduction to schooling and we’ve seen, not just across the city but across the entirety of the country, an increase in SEND need.

“Subsequently, the provision we’ve got proposed here will absolutely cover some of that and I’m looking forward to seeing more of this coming forward”.

Councillor Ciaran Morrissey said: “As a Hendon ward councillor I really welcome this application, I think it’s a fantastic initiative.”

Councillor Michael Dixon, who represents the neighbouring St Michael’s ward, added: “I think Hudson Road is one of our most cherished schools actually.

“It brings together families from various nationalities which is growing obviously in that part of Sunderland.

“This facility I think will be a very very welcome addition to a much-loved school”.

A report presented to councillors noted that the new building will “meet the educational needs of reception KS1 (age 5-7) and KS2 (age 7-11) pupils”.

It added that “special educational needs of pupils will be met onsite, and this will improve the current school’s facilities and educational offer”.

The plans were also considered acceptable in relation to visual amenity, highway safety and land contamination, subject to planning conditions.

Councillor Melanie Thornton, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, also welcomed the benefits for the school around additional capacity and jobs.

Cllr Thornton added: “I concur with the comments that have been made but just the additional provision, 16 places in the school and four jobs.

“I think that’s fantastic”.

Under planning conditions, the development needs to be brought forward within three years.