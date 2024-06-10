Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is now clear to start

Plans for new cricket practice facilities at a sports club have been given the green light by borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for Boldon Cricket Club off Sunderland Road.

The club, which is based in the East Boldon area, has a number of teams and describes itself on its website as an “open and happy club”.

Plans submitted to council officials earlier this year sought permission to install an “artificial practice wicket” enclosed by a metal frame and sport netting.

A site plan showed the facility would be based near the club’s overflow car park and main driveway access.

Council documents provide details on the proposal, with the wicket being “approximately 33m in length and 7.4m in width”.

In addition, “netting of a total height of 4m would surround the facility and would be supported by steel posts”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 23, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposals were “reasonably related to outdoor sport” and would “not be harmful to the openness of the Green Belt”.

It was also noted that the “proposed practice wicket facility would enable extended sporting provision for the cricket club and would positively contribute to the enhancement of outdoor sports and recreational facilities within the borough”.

The council decision report added: “In this case the wicket facility has been designed to have an element of transparency and situated to make use of existing screening within the site.

“The facility would be viewed within the context of the cricket club and the wider area and would not be wholly unexpected with the site’s use as a sports ground.

“It is considered that the installation of the proposed wicket facility, whilst visible, would be in keeping with the existing use of the site as a cricket club and would not be out of keeping with the visual appearance of the surrounding area”.

Council planners also concluded that the plans would not create “significant additional noise or disturbance to be considered harmful to neighbouring amenity”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.