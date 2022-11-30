Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application in 2021 for land at Eddison Road in the Swan Industrial Estate in Washington.

This included plans to erect a hand car wash and associated works, such as hardstanding and portable buildings on site for customer and office facilities.

According to supporting information provided with the application, the car wash would offer customer parking bays, valet bays, and hand car wash bays.

Land At Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate Washington Picture: Google Streetview (2021)

The applicant added that all equipment used would emit “very low levels of noise” and that the development would create a safe environment for vehicles and pedestrians.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the plans on November 28, 2022.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the hand car wash use would be “in keeping” with employment use types in the area.

It was also noted that the car wash areas had been allocated to the north of the site away from nearby residents.

However a condition was added for the erection of a two-metre-high acoustic fence around the site to “screen any noise”.

During the application process, an amended site plan was also submitted to the council which included a revised parking layout.

The council decision report adds: “Engineers have considered the drainage issue adequately addressed and to further mitigate harm to amenity, the car parking [provision] has been moved behind southern perimeter fence and working area placed at furthest point to the north, with valeting bays moved to the north west corner, further away from the nearest residential properties.”

A planning application submitted to the council confirms two full-time employees and eight part-time roles are planned for the car wash business.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years. If not, developers must apply for fresh planning permission from the council.