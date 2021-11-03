Plans approved for new car park at Sunderland school to help tackle congestion

Applicant the North East Autism Society applied to the local authority to construct the new car park on part of its existing playing fields.

This aimed to provide an extra 28 spaces to help “alleviate” parking issues linked to the lack of parking currently available on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved for extra parking at Thornhill Park School.

A design and access statement said that “on-street parking is widely used and can be exacerbated at peak drop off and pick up times associated with Thornhill Park School itself as well as the nearby Plains Farm Academy.”

During consultation on the car park application, no objections were raised from key council departments including transport.

In a consultation statement, the council’s planning policy team added the proposal would “support a valued community facility” and that the majority of greenspace within the site would be retained.

After considering all representations, planners subsequently approved the plans on Tuesday, November 2.

The proposed car park, which will be accessed from the existing access road within the boundary of the site, aims to provide parking facilities for staff, student drop offs and visitors.

The car park plan was previously welcomed by Barnes ward councillor Antony Mullen in a supporting statement submitted to council planners.

Cllr Mullen said the scheme represented a “major commitment” from Thornhill Park School leaders towards helping to solve parking issues.

For more information on the application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search planning reference: 21/01556/FUL