Plans for a 5G telecoms mast in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for land at the junction of Station Road and Dene Lane in the Fulwell area.

The grassed site sits near the busy junction and a number of buildings, including a veterinary practice, community library and The Blue Bell pub.

Site of proposed new 20-metre 5G mast in Fulwell, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans from Cornerstone Telecommunications, submitted back in February, 2024, aimed to erect a 5G telecoms mast at the site.

This included a 20-metre monopole supporting six antennas, two dishes, three cabinets and associated “ancillary equipment”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, one public objection was received raising several concerns.

This included impacts on health, visual and residential amenity, the mast’s proximity to schools and impacts on property prices.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 27, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plan would have some visual impacts but that it was acceptable in relation to its siting and design.

The council report said that “given the location of the site and the need to provide a level of telecommunications coverage within the area, the proposed installation is acceptable in this instance”.

It was also noted that the applicant had explored alternative sites but that they “weren’t considered to be as conducive to accommodating the proposed development”.

The council decision report adds: “While the bulk of the installation is considered to be considerable relative to the surrounding street furniture, it is noted that the height of the proposal is such so as to operate without ‘clipping’ and interference which 5G signal is particularly prone to.

“To that end, while the height and scale massing is considered to impact on visual amenity of the locality, the service it provides is considered to outweigh any impact upon visual amenity and, as such, can be considered to be acceptable.

“It is also noted that the proposed installation (referring to the proposed monopole) accommodates multiple technologies in one installation and so the combined installation permits scope to optimally fulfil multiple coverage objectives.

“It is noted that the proposed apparatus is proposed to be grey in colour which is considered to be acceptable”.

On health matters, the council’s environmental health department was consulted and raised no concerns, according to the council decision report.

It was also noted that the “slim nature of the proposal and surrounding built form mean that the apparatus will not adversely, nor unacceptably, detract from the character of the area”.