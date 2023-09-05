Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for land at Stephenson Road in the Washington North ward.

Plans from Cignal Infrastructure Limited UK, submitted back in July, 2023, aimed to erect a 15-metre-high 5G telecoms mast at the site.

The proposed site was based on land near the roundabout connecting Stephenson Road, Stone Cellar Road and the A195 Northumberland Way.

Site of proposed new 15-metre-high 5G mast in Washington. Picture: Google Maps

Supporting documents submitted with the application said the development was needed to provide “improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services”.

It was noted that the mast at the proposed location would “assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental”.

The supporting statement added: “The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’ with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height which is capable of providing the required essential coverage”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no public representations were submitted to the council’s planning authority.

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 1, 2023.

A council decision report concluded that the plans would not “adversely affect the outlook from nearby residential properties/commercial properties”.

It was also noted that the plans would not “infringe upon the character nor the amenity of the surrounding area”.

A council decision report added: “There are areas of landscaping which surround the application site and the existing roundabout with a number of mature trees and shrubbery adjacent to the boundary.

“The mast will be positioned against the backdrop of these trees so that when viewed from a distance along Stephenson Road from either direction, the curve in the road determines that the trees will screen the majority of the installation from view.

“The apparatus at the top of the mast will project beyond the height of the trees, however, it is considered that the impact upon the skyline will be minimised if it is coloured grey.

“The remaining column and cabinets should be coloured black to tone in with the existing street furniture against which they will be viewed”.

Council planners noted “the need to provide a level of telecommunications coverage within the area” and said the proposed installation would be “acceptable in this instance”.