Plans approved for major upgrade of Sunderland KFC, including new drive-thru pod and dedicated delivery driver access

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application in 2022 for the KFC branch at the Thomsen Retail Park off Wessington Way in the north of the city.

This included proposed changes to both the operation and appearance of the site, as well as adding a new entrance and “delivery driver entrance doors”.

According to the planning listing, external works proposed included a “new material finish to [the] drive thru pod […] shopfront frames, menu and leader boards” and other works to improve the appearance of the site.

KFC, Thomsen Retail Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

The covid pandemic proved a catalyst for customers using drive-thru and fast food deliveries, and a number of chains have been improving facilities for offering such services.

A separate bid for advertising consent was also made for new illuminated and non-illuminated signage linked to the restaurant building and the wider site.

After considering the planning applications, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved both on March 3, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the development would be acceptable in terms of impacts on neighbouring businesses, design and highway and pedestrian safety.

The council planning report said: “The proposal seeks planning permission for various external alterations to an existing commercial building.

“The proposed design and materials are considered acceptable and whilst they would be visible from public vantage points within and through the site it is considered that the proposed alterations would [not] have a detrimental impact on the visual appearance of the host premises.

“It is considered that the proposed amended materials and colour scheme would enhance the visual appearance of the building and as such is considered acceptable in this respect”.

On the new signage, council planners added that the “impact of the proposed signage on the amenity of the locality and public safety [would be] acceptable”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.