Plans approved for ‘arcade adult gaming centre’ at former video game lounge in Sunderland city centre

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 6 Holmeside in the Millfield ward.

Applicants Holmeside Amusements Ltd / Mason Amusements lodged a bid earlier this year to change the use of the unit, which previously housed video gaming lounge Gamer Esc.

New proposals aimed to change the use of the ground floor to an arcade adult gaming centre with opening hours of 9am-9pm, Monday to Saturday.

Holmeside, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

During council consultation on the plans, an objection was received from Northumbria Police about the “clustering of gambling venues and wider impact on [the] community”.

In a statement, police noted the number of existing premises in this area of Holmeside, with three gaming centres “within 60 metres of one another”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 23, 2023.

A council decision report, prepared by council planning officers, said applicants had confirmed that they intended to close their existing premises at 44 Holmeside.

The council decision report said police had received this information and said it would “go some way to addressing concerns about cumulative impact”.

Council planners stressed that there were currently no local planning policies “limiting the numbers of these establishments in any given area”.

They added that the proposed adult gaming centre use would be acceptable in a town centre location and would “ensure the continued occupation” of the business unit.

The council decision report added: “In terms of the evidence presented by the police relating to the harm that can be caused by gambling, whilst the council as local planning authority does not seek to dispute this, it must be recognised that there are currently no policies within the local development plan which specifically relate to the control of adult gaming centres or which seek to limit their numbers.

“Any such policies would have to be informed by up-to-date local evidence and at this point in time, no such evidence-gathering has been undertaken for the purposes of local planning policy.

“A decision must be made in relation to the principle of the use in land use terms and with reference to current local and national policies.”

Adult gaming centres are often called arcades and typically include low-stakes gaming machines such as slot machines.

Under planning conditions the arcade adult gaming centre use at 6 Holmeside must be brought forward within three years.