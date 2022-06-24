Plans approved for apartment development in Hetton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received an application for land at the junction of Chapel Street and Edward Street in the Copt Hill ward.

According to planning documents, apartment plans were approved for the site in both 2012 and 2017 however planning permission expired in both cases.

New plans represented the latest attempt to build a two-storey development on the site, consisting of six residential apartments.

Land At Chapel Street/Edward Street in the Hetton area. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included a proposed housing mix of four two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.

The development also proposed eight parking spaces and vehicular access from Chapel Street to the east.

After assessing the application against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the housing scheme on June 22, 2022.

A report prepared by planning officers set out the reasons for the decision.

The decision report reads: “The principle of utilising the land in question for residential development has previously been established through the 2012 and 2017 consents and, whilst the council has since introduced the Core Strategy and Development Plan, there is considered to have been no material shift in policy since this time that would lead the local planning authority to reach an alternative view.”

The decision report adds: “The built form of the proposed dwellings is considered to respect the appearance of nearby properties and the wider locality and thus it is not considered that the scheme would appear out of character with the prevailing street scene.

“In addition, the proposed development raises no significant concerns in relation to the amenity of existing surrounding residential dwellings in terms of privacy, outlook and overshadowing”.

Under planning conditions, work must commence on the development within a three-year period.