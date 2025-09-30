Plans for “outreach flats” to support “care experienced” young people to live independently have been approved by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved plans for Lyndore, a large two-storey dwelling which sits on the junction of Peareth Road and the A183 in Roker.

The city council lodged an application with its own planning department earlier this year (2025) to repurpose the seafront residential property as a care development.

Lyndore property at the junction of Peareth Road and the A183 in Roker | Google/LDRS

The development is linked to Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on Wearside on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Plans for Lyndore included the host property being “subdivided into three separate accommodation units”, with only part of the scheme requiring planning permission.

A committee report prepared by planning officers said that “the main body of the house will be utilised as a seven-bedroom dwelling” to provide “semi-independent supported living for up to six young people (aged between 16-21) with one additional bedroom provided for a support shift worker”.

This part of the development, which council planners said did not require planning permission, would see two members of staff at the property during the day and young people would be given “assistance in managing a tenancy and developing practical, emotional, relationship, resilience and financial skills” to “ultimately achieve a successful transition from supported care into fully independent living”.

Elsewhere, the part of the development which required planning permission included converting a “historical rear extension […] into two independent residential flats”.

Council planning documents noted that the works would “facilitate the work of Together for Children’s ‘Support 2 Independence’ (S2I) service which provides 24/7 support to ‘cared for’ and ‘care experienced’ young people […] and homeless 16 and 17-year-olds”.

It was noted that the self-contained flats at the rear of the property would be “occupied by care experienced young people aged between 18-23, with each flat furnished to a high standard and consisting of a small kitchen area, bathroom, communal area and one bedroom”.

The young people living in the self-contained flats would also “have a short hold tenancy agreement with Together for Children, where TfC will act as the landlord” and the independent flats would be separate from the main property with no internal through access.

Planning documents said the “S2I registered manager will identify care experienced young people ready to move into their own tenancy [who], however, still require a level of ongoing support whilst living in Lyndore outreach flats and integrating in the community”.

It was noted that the “level of support will be determined on the needs of the individual”, which could range from “daily support visits to weekly telephone communication” and that “young people will have access to support from the supported accommodation provisions 24/7 should they need it”.

A “key worker will [also] be identified for the young person [which] prevents numerous support staff accessing the flats”, planning documents confirm.

During a council public consultation on the plans there was one public objection raising concerns about impacts on the character of the area, increased traffic and antisocial behaviour.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee this week, had recommended the scheme for approval.

After being put to the vote at a meeting of the panel on Monday (September 29, 2025), the plans won unanimous support from councillors.

In response to questions from councillors, council officers confirmed that the proposed room sizes met national standards and that there was sufficient space on site for cycle storage provision.

A representative for the council (as applicant), speaking at City Hall on Monday, said the development was being brought forward at Lyndore because the lease at another property used for supported accommodation was coming to an end, prompting a search for a new location.

It was noted that the Roker property was a “good option” and would enable the provision of an extra three beds for young people, compared to the previous site, along with outreach flats providing a “valuable resource” for moving young people into their own tenancies.

It was also noted that flats had existed for some time, but the planning application aimed to ensure all relevant planning regulations were in place.

Councillors also heard service teams aim to work with neighbours to promote positive relationships to help integrate such care developments into communities.

Council planning officers, in a committee report, said the development would “provide valuable accommodation for care experienced young people who are ready to move into their own tenancy”.

It was noted that the “flats would have no adverse impact on the amenity of the area by way [of] size, scale, overlooking and privacy, whilst providing an appropriate standard [of] internal and external amenity for future occupiers.”

For more information on the plan, and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01053/LP3

