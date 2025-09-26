A Sunderland school’s bid to install a new “security fence” to “address antisocial behaviour” have been given the green light by council planning chiefs, despite more than a dozen public objections.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Bexhill Academy site at Bexhill Road in the city’s Castle ward.

Applicant Wise Academies lodged an application earlier this year (2025) seeking permission for the “replacement of the existing low level fence with a 2m high security fence.”

Bexhill Academy, Bexhill Road, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Council planning documents noted the security fence would “run around the southern end of the application site” and that the remainder of the site’s fencing would also be “replaced with security fencing”.

It was also noted that the fencing was being proposed to “address antisocial behaviour issues and trespassing onto and within the school grounds.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans however, there were 14 public objections raising a number of concerns, ranging from “visual amenity” and “loss of heritage”, to the development being an “inappropriate use”.

Other concerns included “encroachment”, loss of light and “overdevelopment”, along with comments about the impact of the proposal on the local area’s property values.

Part of the proposed development included the introduction of new fencing around a field to the south of the school site, which sits adjacent to several residential streets.

The public objections, which are listed on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, included addresses near the school’s site boundary including Bellamy Crescent, Baltimore Square and more.

Some public comments described the proposed security fence as “overkill” and “horrendous”, while one public objector said the plans would “restrict views, reduce sunlight and directly impact the residents of Bellamy Crescent and Baltimore Square.”

Another public objector also asked the council to “consider whether a lower fence could achieve the aim of improved safety and security without causing such harm to visual amenity, residential environment, and the natural character of the area.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 24, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would be a “positive improvement to the existing school grounds” and that proposed plans “are not considered to impact on the visual or residential amenity of any neighbouring occupiers”.

The council decision report acknowledged that “several objections have been received in relation to the proposed fencing, particularly from neighbouring properties which adjoin the application site”, including properties at “Bathgate Square and Bellamy Crescent”.

However, the council said the separation distances from the “principal elevations of these properties” were acceptable and noted that there was “also a public walkway/path in -between, which creates a good level of separation”.

Council planners concluded that “the proposed fencing is not considered to unacceptably harm their outlook” and that “on this basis, the proposed fencing is considered acceptable in relation to the residential and visual amenity of nearby properties”.

The council decision report added the “proposed security fence is considered to be in -keeping with the design and scale of the existing fencing to the remainder of the school”.

It was noted that the plans would “maintain the safety and security of the school users to reduce trespassing and antisocial behaviour […] which is also beneficial to the safety and security of nearby residents”.

The council decision report added: “It is considered to be an acceptable form of development which would not cause unacceptable harm to the visual or residential amenity of the nearby adjoining properties, or the street scene in general, nor would it negatively impact highway safety.”

Although the public objections around the “impact of the proposal on the local area’s property values” was referenced in the council decision report, council planners said “this reason for objection is not a material planning consideration [and] cannot be considered as part of the representations.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01816/FUL

