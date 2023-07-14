Plan to tackle smoking rates in Sunderland

Picture of cigarettes issued by Sunderland City Council.

Work by health chiefs is ongoing to reduce the numbers of people smoking in Sunderland, with the latest figures showing a decrease compared to the 12 months prior.

The prevalence of smoking amongst adults in Sunderland was 15.2% in 2021, based on the latest estimates which were published in December 2022, a fall from the 18.2% recorded the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the figure is higher than both the North East average of 14.8% and the England rate of 13%.

The data was provided in a report which went before the latest meeting of Sunderland’s Health and Wellbeing Board held at City Hall (on Thursday, June 22).

Councillor Kelly Chequer, cabinet member for Healthy City, said she is involved in working with the local authority’s public health team who are striving to tackle the issue and help reduce smoking.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “I think there’s real significance in the smoking prevalence and that it’s reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do a lot of work around gambling, alcohol and smoking and it’s good to see that is starting to have an impact and I am just so pleased to hear that.”

A report from health chiefs noted tobacco control continues to be a priority of the Health and Wellbeing Board and the Sunderland Smokefree Partnership, which includes a wide range of partner organisations.

The groups are continuing to work together to drive their ambition to move towards a “society free from tobacco, supporting smokers to quit and young people not to start”, according to health officers.

They added an action plan refresh is planned for this year to support these ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report from city health chiefs noted their specialist stop smoking service continues to provide “high-quality, evidence-based specialist” support to help smokers to quit.

It also acts as a single point of contact for all stop smoking services in Sunderland.

Officers added since April 2023 there has been a renewed focus on targeting high prevalence priority groups, with a “lead practitioner approach” introduced to strengthen leadership across the system and support key partners.

In respect of overall smoking numbers for all adults in Sunderland, the City Plan aspiration is to reduce smoking prevalence to 5% for the year 2030/31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is in line with national guidance and the Government published Khan Review, an independent study with proposals aiming to help more people kick the habit.