Plan to reduce 'concerning' rate of overweight and obese children in Sunderland

Data published in December, covering the 2021/22 academic year, showed 45% of children in Sunderland in Year 6 were overweight, including obese, up from the 36.9% recorded in 2019/20.

The figure is “currently the highest” in the North East, which averages 40.9%, and “significantly higher than the England average” of 37.8%, according to a report which went before Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board on Thursday (June 22).

Meanwhile the data for the 2021/22 academic year stated 25.3% of children in reception year in Sunderland were overweight, which again includes obese, up from the 22.1% recorded in 2019/20.

Child obesity action call.

The report added the average for the year group in 2021/22 in the North East was 24.9% and in England 22.3%, meaning Sunderland is “significantly higher” than the national average.

Gerry Taylor, executive director of health, housing and communities on Sunderland City Council, said the increase in overweight and obese children is “concerning” and a variety of work is taking place to address the issue.

Speaking at the City Hall meeting, she said: “Work is going on within our healthy weight group to try and promote healthy weight within the city.

“The big thing we need to do is around changing the environment in which we live, but just to reassure that there is work going on on that front at the moment.”

The report to the committee outlined several steps which are being taken to try and tackle the issue, including how the council is taking a “prevention approach”.

It stated the Change 4 Life Sunderland service continues to offer a varied programme to primary schools from assemblies to six-week programmes.

There is a Sunderland Healthy Schools Award to encourage the promotion of exercise and nutrition for pupils, with five education sites now accredited at bronze level.

Meanwhile a pilot intervention for Year 3 pupils is taking place in several schools, and the Holiday Activity and Food programme also supports access to physical activity and nutrition through the school holidays.

Councillor Fiona Miller highlighted the impact the cost of living crisis can have and stressed the importance of ensuring food parcels delivered in the city contain healthy items.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: “Parents just can’t afford to have healthy food, so they’ll end up filling their kids full of chips and whatever else.”