Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to “merge” two private homes in a Sunderland neighbourhood have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 30 and 31 Ailesbury Street in the city’s Millfield ward.

The properties sit in a gable end location in the centre of the street, off Hylton Road, and include two separate door entrances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans aim to convert the two properties into a single “residential dwelling”, and to infill one of the doors to the front.

30 & 31 Ailesbury Street, Millfield, Sunderland. Credit Google Maps

Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the new development for a single home would be subdivided, if plans were approved.

This includes two bedrooms, a ‘sitting room’ and a separate ‘lounge’, as well as a ‘study’ at the front of the property.

Plans for the rear of the property include a bathroom and kitchen, utility and another area for a toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application submitted to council officials states no work has started on the properties to date.

The application adds that the planned conversion would “merge the private dwellings” and “brick up” the “disused front door of number 31 Ailesbury Street”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of November 12, 2024.