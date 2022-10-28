Proposals were submitted to Sunderland City Council earlier this year to carry out work at units four, five and six at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.

The three units were most recently occupied by New Look, Outfit and Peacocks, according to a planning report.

The scheme would see the three sites amalgamated to create a single larger unit, along with the installation of a mezzanine floor which would help create an additional 2,096m² in floor space.

The units in question. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Submitted by Avison Young on behalf of Zurich Assurance Ltd, the freeholder of the retail park, the application states there would be alterations to shopfronts to create a single entrance, landscaping and engineering works.

Once operational, the scheme is anticipated to result “in the creation of up to 120 part time and 40 full time jobs”, according to planning documents.

Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee are to make a decision on the proposals on Monday, October 31, with officers recommending the development is approved.

A report from council planners states the proposal represents an “appropriate development” within the Galleries Retail Park.

It adds: “[The plan] provides opportunity to facilitate economic growth through the adaption and re-use of existing retail units.

“The nature and appearance of the proposed modifications raise no significant adverse impacts on the amenity of the area.

“The implications on parking provision have been considered by the Council’s Highways team and are deemed to be acceptable.”

The proposals also include the provision of eight new electric charging bays and the removal of four standard spaces to accommodate new trolley bays.

At the rear of the building a new canopy would be installed, along with a two-storey plant enclosure.

Overall the proposed floor space area in the new amalgamated unit would equate to approximately 5,650m².

A design and access statement, submitted in support of the application, outlines how developers believe the proposals would improve the area.

It said: “The applicant wishes to invest in the redevelopment of this retail unit, benefitting the local community and economy by providing additional jobs and electrical vehicle charging points.

“The proposals have been carefully considered to not impact the existing character or functionality of the building.”