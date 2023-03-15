Plan to demolish 'unsafe' Sunderland church hall and replace it with shipping containers

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received an application for the Roker United Reformed Church off Sidecliff Road.

The planning bid is linked to a ‘prefab’ church hall based in the church’s garden area which is connected to the main church by a ‘link corridor’.

New proposals aimed to demolish the church hall and replace it with three ‘one-use’ shipping containers for the storage of equipment used by the church.

Roker United Reformed Church. Picture: Google Maps.

According to an application submitted to council officials, demolition is being proposed as the building is “in a condition beyond economic repair”.

The planning application adds: “The site is a church hall which used to be used for a variety of community activities.

“Unfortunately it has deteriorated quite significantly and is no longer safe to use.

“These activities have now moved to the church but the hall still houses much equipment which will be needed from time to time for the activities being run in the church”.

Those behind the scheme confirmed the demolition, if approved, would clear the church hall and link corridor and “expose a significant area of ground immediately to the south of the church building”.

It is understood that this area would be landscaped and that paved access would be provided to the doors of the shipping containers.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website states a decision is expected by April 28, 2023.