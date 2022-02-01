Plan to demolish Shell garage and Spar to make way for new Asda in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated plans for the Shell service station and Spar convenience store at The Broadway, in the Barnes ward.

The scheme includes clearing the site and building a replacement convenience store with associated works and access.

A planning, design, access and retail statement prepared for applicant EG Group, submitted to the council, provides further details on the scheme.

Shell petrol filling station and Spar convenience store at The Broadway, Sunderland.

This includes the intention for the convenience store to be occupied and operated by Asda which would “fulfil a local ‘top up’ function rather than [acting] as a comprehensive convenience store.”

If approved, the proposed development could open on a 24-hour basis with an upgraded vehicular entrance, customer parking and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition, a total of eight full-time equivalent jobs have been proposed for the new store.

The planning, design, access and retail statement reads: “It has been comprehensively evidenced that the proposal will result in significant economic benefits in the form of job creation.

“Further to this appropriate retail assessments have been undertaken – there are no sequentially preferable sites and the impact of the proposal will be minimal.

“The proposed store will complement existing facilities in the area and provide additional choice and value for customers.”

The planning statement adds that the development would result in a “continuation of retail uses at the site” while creating an “increased level of choice and value for customers.”

Asda previously announced plans to enter into the national convenience store market in partnership with EG Group.

According to a statement on the supermarket giant’s website, Asda aims to extend its new convenience store brand to 200 locations in 2022 as part of its expansion plans into the market.

A decision on the proposed Sunderland branch is expected to be made by late March, following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search using the planning application reference 22/00091/FUL

