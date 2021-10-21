A planning application has been lodged for a site at 7-8 Easington Street in the Sheepfolds area.

According to planning documents submitted on behalf of Sunderland City Council, the site and buildings are within the ownership of the local authority.

A CGI of how the new smart bridge could look

A supporting statement submitted with the demolition plans reads: “The new bridge forms a key part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan, connecting the former Vaux Brewery site to the Sheepfolds area.

“In the longer term, the former builder’s yard and office site will be re-developed.

“The site forms part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan and is located within the Sheepfolds area which is proposed to become a new residential neighbourhood with some commercial and education uses on the periphery.

“The masterplan outlines that the former builder’s yard and office will become an area of public amenity space, known as Sheepfolds Square.”

The builder’s yard is largely constructed of a corrugated metal roof and walls and is described in planning documents as “redundant.”

As the site is adjacent to the Grade II listed former North Eastern Railway Stables, a heritage statement has been submitted to council planners.

This concludes that the demolition of the builder’s yard may have the potential to impact on the heritage asset and that prior to any demolition, the southern stable block must be cleared fully of vegetation and obstruction and recorded.

In addition, any fabric exposed that was previously hidden beneath the builder’s yard should also be recorded.

A demolition statement from Sunderland City Council confirms that the works will consist of the “demolition of the redundant former builder’s yard and office.”

Although the southern and northern gable walls will not be demolished under this application, these areas will be subject to a separate listed buildings application.

A planning decision on the initial demolition work on the builder’s yard and office is expected by early November.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/02346/DEM