Plan to demolish derelict Sunderland building to create student accommodation

North Bridge Street, Sunderland. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Sunderland City Council has received a planning application for a building at 15 North Bridge Street, on the corner of Barclay Street near the Wearmouth Bridge.

New plans aim to construct a three-story building at the site offering eight cluster apartments aimed at students.

A heritage statement has been submitted to local authority officials as the site sits near several listed buildings.

This includes the Grade II-listed Hebron Church, Barclay Lodge and the former Monkwearmouth Station Museum, which is now the Sunderland Fans’ Museum.

Those behind the scheme have said the existing building at North Bridge Street is in a “derelict state” with internal structural damage, and that new plans involve demolishing the site.

If approved, the new building – which sits on a busy section of road heading to and from Sunderland city centre – would be a similar height and position and would “take precedent” from the adjacent listed building Barclay Lodge and other buildings on North Bridge Street.

The heritage statement adds: “The existing building is in a derelict state and has major structural damage internally.

“It is proposed to demolish it and replace with a new high quality building on this gateway to/from Sunderland city centre.”

Proposed floor plans show how the student accommodation would be distributed across three floors.

This includes two apartments at ground floor level, three apartments on the first floor and three apartments on the second floor.

Each apartment would offer a communal living and kitchen area and five bedrooms, with the total development proposing around 40 bedrooms.

The heritage statement adds the site is located within walking distance of the University of Sunderland’s campus and transport connections, such as local bus services and the Tyne and Wear Metro.

A planning application also confirms the site will include eight car parking spaces within the development.

A decision on the scheme will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.