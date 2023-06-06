Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Beacon Drive in the St Peter’s ward.

The site, which sits near Sunderland Marina and Potato Garth Beach, includes an area of hardstanding which is used for parking.

Under new plans from Rosewood Bespoke Homes Ltd the land could be transformed into a three-storey complex offering six apartments.

Land at Beacon Drive, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the building would be subdivided, with each apartment having three floors and individual roof garden areas on the first floor.

In addition each apartment would have four bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen/family/ dining area and a second floor balcony.

According to a planning application the development would also provide around 11 parking spaces.

A council-led consultation on the plans has already sparked mixed views, with two public comments in objection and two in support.

Objectors’ concerns have ranged from parking issues and access being restricted to “valuable public amenity” Potato Garth Beach, to increased congestion and impacts on wildlife.

One comment also raised concerns about parking impacts on Sandpoint Road during the building process.

Elsewhere supporters said the development would “fill the vacant space” and help end long-standing anti-social behaviour issues on the site.

One comment added the plan would “improve the appearance of the area by removing an unmaintained, derelict eyesore”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision on the apartment scheme is expected by July 11, 2023.