Plan for new shops and flats at former tool hire centre site in Sunderland
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has granted a ‘certificate of lawful proposed use’ for a building in Newcastle Road in the Southwick ward.
An application was submitted earlier this year to re-purpose the ground floor and upper floors of the building, which sits on the junction with Crozier Street.
It was noted that the current site includes two self-contained first floor flats above a vacant retail unit, which was once a tool and equipment hire centre, and part of the building also previously operated as a café.
Plans were previously submitted to change the use of part of the ground floor into a ‘dog day care’ use but were withdrawn by the applicant following noise and road safety concerns.
New plans for the building aim to convert the two existing self-contained flats on the first floor into “small HMOs” of “six occupants or less”.
Council documents confirm that the first HMO flat would include four bedrooms, while the second flat would include three bedrooms.
Each HMO bedroom would have an ensuite bathroom and each flat would have communal kitchen facilities / living space.
A supporting statement submitted with the plans said the proposal represented ‘permitted development’ and did not require planning permission and that the existing flats were “physically and functionally separate from the retail unit at ground floor”.
Those behind the scheme added HMO bedrooms proposed were “all at or above the nationally described space standards for minimum bedroom sizes for HMOs” and complied with a council document around “guidance for landlords on HMO standards in Sunderland”.
Plans also include the subdivision of the ground floor into three retail units, with floor plans showing two large units facing onto Newcastle Road and one smaller unit facing onto Crozier Street.
After considering the planning bid and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it in September, 2024.
While it was noted that Sunderland City Council had withdrawn permitted development rights for HMO development in some city wards, the Newcastle Road site was located within the Southwick ward which “is not covered by this direction”.
The council decision report added: “It is considered that the proposals do not require planning permission from the city council in its capacity as local planning authority and the proposal is therefore considered to be ‘lawful’ for the purposes of Section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended).
“It is concluded that the lawful development certificate should be granted in respect of the proposed subdivision of the ground floor area for uses within use class E as this does not constitute development for planning purposes.
“Additionally, the conversion of 2 no. first floor flats on the first floor to HMOs benefits from the provisions of Part 3 Class L of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) and so represent permitted development.”
More information on the plans can be found via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website by searching reference: 24/01448/CLP
