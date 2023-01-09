Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for land off Roker Avenue near the Wheatsheaf public house.

New plans from applicant Cable Properties and Investments Ltd aim to redevelop the site as a retail unit with associated parking, bin storage and landscaping.

Although the future occupier for the retail unit is uncertain, a submitted transport statement suggests the building could be used as a “trade counter”.

Site off Roker Avenue near Wheatsheaf public house. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

A planning application submitted to local authority officials also confirms five full-time employees are proposed.

Submitted details state the proposed retail unit would comprise 400sqm of gross external area with a main vehicular access from Roker Avenue.

In addition, the site would offer 13 car parking spaces, including one accessible space, electric vehicle charging facilities and cycle parking.

A planning and heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states the development would “complement the existing retail and commercial properties around the site and in the local area”.

The planning and heritage statement adds: “The proposed development seeks to provide a retail unit with high-quality architecture which is in keeping with the neighbouring retail unit which was granted planning permission in 2021.

“The proposed architectural design is considered to be appropriate to maintain the architectural quality along this part of Roker Avenue and is not considered to be introducing any design aspects which would be detrimental to the historic significance of the Grade II-listed Wheatsheaf public house.

“It is not considered that any harm will be generated upon the historical significance of the Wheatsheaf public house as a Grade II-listed asset, and will rather seek to preserve and enhance this part of Roker Avenue as a commercial centre to ensure its ongoing vitality and viability and to attract visitors to enjoy the historical significance of the Grade II-designated asset”.

A decision on the retail unit plan is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

