Plan for 19 bungalows on site of former Alzheimer’s Society care centre in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council has received a planning application for the former Princess of Wales Centre off Hylton Road.

The building was previously used by the Alzheimer’s Society as a day care centre and officially closed in 2019.

Under new plans, the vacant site could be redeveloped into 19 bungalows aimed at people aged over 55.

Princess of Wales Centre, Sunderland (August 2021)

According to planning documents, the bungalow development would offer 17 one-bedroom properties and two two-bedroom properties in a cul-de-sac arrangement, with access taken from Hylton Road.

Plans also include around 22 parking spaces, including six accessible bays, and all dwellings having access to a rear patio.

Applicant MCC Homes Ltd is expected to build the properties which will be acquired by the city council as a ‘registered provider’ upon completion.

The ‘turnkey’ agreement for the Hylton Road site was previously discussed by the city council’s ruling cabinet in November 2020 ahead of a formal planning application being submitted.

Princess of Wales Centre, Sunderland (August 2021)

This included city leaders approving the acquisition of new build bungalows for supported accommodation as part of a drive to meet local housing needs.

A design and access statement prepared for applicant MCC Homes Ltd states that the former care hub site is “detracting from the overall appearance of the immediate street scene.”

Despite being offered to other charities after its closure, the report states, “no new tenants could be found” with the building put up for auction in September 2019.

The applicant’s design and access statement confirms that the site will provide “accessible bungalows” and that “a registered provider (Sunderland City Council) is involved with the scheme and will be purchasing the units.”

Princess of Wales Centre, Sunderland (August 2021)

It goes on to say: “[The proposals] will provide an opportunity for new housing provision in Sunderland to meet both local and countrywide needs.

“The development shows an understanding of the site and its context, and addresses all of the issues that have been raised throughout the design process.

“It will make a significant contribution to meeting recognised local housing needs through the provision of high quality housing.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated the planning application on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Princess of Wales Centre, Sunderland, in 2018

A final decision on the housing plan is expected by the end of November following a period of public consultation.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/01825/FU4