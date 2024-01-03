A decision will be made in due course

Plans for a new hot food takeaway on a Wearside shopping street have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 55 Newbottle Street in the Houghton ward.

It is understood that the business unit was last occupied by a butchers but is now vacant, with new plans aiming to change its use to a hot food takeaway.

Submitted floor plans show how the building would be subdivided and the types of equipment planned at the site.

This includes a customer waiting area and servery, preparation areas for kebabs and pizzas, a pizza oven, a kebab machine and a countertop fryer.

Floor plans also show space for a fridge, freezer, washing facilities and a toilet at the rear of the store.

A submitted application form suggests that the hot food takeaway would create jobs, with three full-time and two part-time employees proposed.

Hours of opening applied for also include 12noon to 11pm, seven days a week.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 15, 2024.