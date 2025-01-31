Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wearsiders are being offered the chance to shape proposals to change one of the city’s busiest roads.

Sunderland’s ruling Labour Group is inviting residents to comment and vote on proposals to improve the A690 on Durham Road.

Sunderland City Council is revising the road layout as part of its ongoing highway maintenance programme.

However, instead of council executives shaping the proposals, the city’s ruling political party says it has ‘opted to let residents have their say on the improvements’.

This includes whether the no-car lanes remain as they are, scrapping the no-car lanes all together or making the lanes bus-only.

Cllr Phil Tye, chair of Sunderland Labour Group and a councillor for nearby Silksworth Ward, said: “Durham Road is one of the busiest roads in the city, with thousands of residents using it each and every day.

“Sunderland City Council is carrying out a consultation on the potential to convert the no-car lanes into bus only lanes and Silksworth Labour strongly believes more needs to be done to ease congestion.

“Currently, the layout of the lanes creates additional traffic in our community by traffic bypassing Durham Road traffic jams and using Silksworth, Plains Farm and Farringdon as a route to avoid traffic jams, and changing the no-car lane into bus-only would only add to the congestion.

“This is why we have opted to give the people a say on the proposals. It is one of our most popular roads, so it is only right that any proposed changes to its layout work for the local residents and businesses who will be impacted most by any changes.”

To have your say on the proposals, visit: https://silksworth.org/durhamroad/

Meanwhile, Sunderland Conservatives leader and Barnes ward councillor is running his own consultation on proposals for Chester Road and the Broadway, which he says is ‘part of the exact same scheme as the Durham Road one’.

"The council is proposing to run a bus lane along the westbound carriageway of the Broadway and Chester Road, from the crematorium to the A19,” he said.

"This will reduce the Broadway to a single lane of traffic and potentially make the Broadway roundabout more dangerous.

"I am consulting residents on these proposals to share feedback with the Council. Residents in High Barnes have all received a paper copy of the consultation from me and some have begun to respond digitally.

"This is a hugely significant proposal and it is vital that people across Sunderland who use this road are able to have their say."

Visit https://forms.gle/7iyFJ9Ypn2wZLXQs8 to complete Councillor Mullen’s consultation