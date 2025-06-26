Controversial plans for a café near Sunderland’s Penshaw Monument are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will vote on an application for land near the Penshaw Hill House and Cottage complex.

The proposed development site sits adjacent to the dwellings at the foot of Penshaw Hill, off the A183 Chester Road, and is described as an “existing horse menage.”

The National Trust, which owns Penshaw Monument, was one of the main objectors and said plans would have a “detrimental impact” on the Grade I-listed site along with “landscape and visual, ecological and parking and traffic concerns.”

Around 16 public objections also raised a range of concerns, from heritage impacts on Penshaw Monument and increased litter and congestion issues, to the suitability of a ‘pizza venue’ in the area, parking pressures, and wildlife impacts.

Council planning documents at the time noted the applicant had been served notice that the “pizza café” application would be recommended for refusal by Sunderland City Council before the plans were withdrawn.

A revised design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials described the development as a “detached unit which will provide a café facility for visitors to Penshaw Monument only” and removed all references to “pizza”.

Applicants noted the single-storey building would include an “internal eating/servery area with an external food servery and toilet facilities for monument visitors”, as well as “more formalised safe car parking arrangements” both within the menage area and opposite the site.

It was noted that the building had been “designed to be low profile and unobtrusive to sit at the base of Penshaw Hill” and would create around 20 jobs, and developers maintained the proposal would “neither increase nor decrease the number of visitors” to Penshaw Monument.

In a report published ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee next week, council planning officers have recommended the café plans for refusal.

A total of seven reasons for refusal have been outlined by council planning officers in the committee report, including the plans being “inappropriate development within the Green Belt”, the plans “introducing a main town centre use to a rural out of centre location”, and the development’s “modern appearance” being “out of keeping and wholly incongruous within a traditional, sensitive rural setting”.

It was noted that “considerations provided by the applicant are notconsidered to amount to very special circumstances that would clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt (and any other harm)”.

Other reasons for refusal include the plans resulting in “significant impacts to the landscape character and visual amenity of the site and surrounding area”, the plans “giving rise to adverse impacts on important views to and from Penshaw Monument” and other technical issues.

This includes the application “failing to provide sufficient information to permit ecological impacts to be fully assessed” and the application failing to provide “an appropriate level of in-curtilage parking.”

The recommendation to refuse from council officers also follows a council public consultation exercise where 10 objections were received raising a number of concerns.

Concerns included increased litter, loss of heritage, access issues, increased noise, traffic generation, the number of cafés already operating in the area and concerns the plans would “erode the character and appearance of the area” and impact the setting of a Grade I-listed building.

The National Trust also objected stating the café development “constitutes inappropriate development in the Green Belt”, as well as raising concerns about the “impact on the setting” of Penshaw Monument and “the potential for unacceptable ecological, landscape and traffic impacts.”

Council planning documents state the application “would typically have been determined under delegated powers” by council planning officers.

However, due to the “level of public interest generated by the public consultation”, the application has been “elevated to the Planning and Highways Committee further to a request by (Shiney Row) ward councillor, David Snowdon.”

A decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will meet next week to discuss and vote on the proposals.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 30, at City Hall and starts at 5.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01404/FUL