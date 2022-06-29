Parks bosses in Sunderland testing alternatives to weedkiller linked to cancer

Last year, members of Sunderland City Council backed a motion calling for the local authority to “eliminate” the use of pesticides, includingglyphosate.
The plans followed concerns over the use of chemicals around housing estates, parks and gardens and potential impacts on “human, animal and environmental health”.
Earlier this month (June 22), councillors heard a pilot scheme testing new approaches to tackling weeds.
Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council, said: “An action plan is under way and is being developed in partnership with residents across the city via our Let’s Talk Weeds campaign.
“We want to hear from residents to help us identify priorities for managing weeds across the city as we move away from glyphosate use.
“We have, to date, stopped the use of chemical pesticides at cemeteries and in Green Flag parks, reduced the use of chemical pesticides on soft surface areas such as open spaces, formal parks, play areas, shrub beds, signs, fence and tree lines, and we have created wildflowering areas in many of the locations.
A six-month trial period started in April in play areas, parks and cemeteries across the city to test alternatives to glyphosate, which councillors voted to phase out last year.
In May, a US jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay a combined $2.055 billion (£1.58 billion) to a couple claiming that the company’s popular weedkiller Roundup Ready, whose active ingredient is glyphosate, caused their cancers.
However, the US Environmental Protection Agency insists the is weedkiller safe and poses “no risks of concern” for people exposed to it.
Cllr Rowntree added the pilot scheme would help the council understand the “most effective weed control methods”.
This includes monitoring alternatives to glyphosate, as well as wider impacts on council resources, training requirements and environmental and visual impacts.
Signs have been placed in pilot areas, including a QR code linking to a feedback survey.
Cllr Rowntree said: “Once we have the results of the pilot and have considered our residents’ views, we will make sure to share our decision on our future long-term weedkilling strategy.”