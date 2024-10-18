Parking charges for Crimdon Beach approved in latest levy on coastal visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parking charges will be introduced at another coastal spot later this year after a council approved the controversial proposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council has introduced new measures requiring visitors to Crimdon Beach Car Park to pay £1 per hour or £3 all day.

The final decision was taken behind closed doors and decided under delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, hundreds of residents and visitors opposed the proposal and fear the charges will be too costly for visitors.

Crimdon Beach Car Park

Speaking at a Highways Committee meeting in September, Blackhalls councillor Rob Crute, who represents Crimdon, said the proposal “flies in the face of reason and public opinion” and argued, “the council is determined to drive tourism and visitors away.”

Councillor Kevin Shaw said the decision to reintroduce charges in Seaham earlier this year has caused parking issues. He told members: “I don’t think charges will necessarily deliver what it says on the tin. I live in Seaham and I’ve seen the impact that the car parking charges have had.

“I’ve seen how parking has been displaced and is causing even more problems than the car parking charges were initially intended to deal with. It won’t resolve the problem it will just create another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, the council said visitors to Crimdon Beach Car Park often park inappropriately and the charges – and new double yellow lines – will prevent problem parkers. It added that it is the only North East council to provide free coastal parking currently.

At the same meeting, the local authority’s Highways Committee approved the plans to introduce the charges at Crimdon Beach Car Park later this year.

A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “Following the Highways Committee’s vote in favour of a traffic regulation order to introduce pay and display parking restrictions at Crimdon Beach Car Park, we can confirm that a decision has been made under delegated powers to bring the order into force.

“We were the only local authority in the North East to offer free parking in coastal car parks. While charging brings us in line with many other councils, nationally and regionally, we have kept the cost affordable, at £1 per hour or £3 for a full day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exact date on when the parking charges will come into force will be revealed in due course.

The statement added: “The charge will help reduce the chances of the car park being over-capacity during busy periods which can result in congestion and visitors leaving to go to other destinations. We are also introducing double yellow lines to prevent obstructive parking, which has been a problem at Crimdon. By effectively managing available parking spaces through these measures, we can help visitors access the coastline and encourage return visits. A higher turnover of visitors during the day can also increase footfall for local businesses.

“A legal notice will be published in the local press when a date has been set to bring the order into force.”