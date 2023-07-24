‘Obtrusive’ telecoms mast refused for Washington after more than 100 objections

Land for proposed telecoms mast at Vigo Lane, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application from Three UK Limited for the telecoms installation on a piece of land at Vigo Lane.

This included a bid to erect a 15-metre-high monopole, as well as associated equipment cabinets, on the site near Harthorpe Close and Breamish Drive.

A cover letter submitted to council officials on behalf of mobile operator H3G LTE (Three UK) said the proposal would “deliver public benefit in terms of the mobile services it will provide”.

During council consultation there was strong public opposition to the plans, with around 105 objections received compared to just four in support.

Concerns from objectors ranged from the “unsightly” design and visual impacts of the installation on residents, to health concerns, lack of consultation and impacts on wildlife.

Some objectors also said that the mast should be placed in an alternative and “more suitable” location.

Elsewhere one supporter said the plans were needed to improve signal in the area which was “very poor and at times virtually non existent”.

Another supporter claimed the plans would be of “significant benefit to residents, businesses, and visitors” and would “provide much-neededimproved mobile coverage”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on July 18, 2023.

The main refusal reason cited was the visual impact of the development which council planners said clashed with the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan (CSDP).

The council decision report added: “Policy BH1 of the CSDP states that high quality design and positive improvement, development should create places which have a clear function, character and identity based upon a robust understanding of local context, constraints and distinctiveness.

“It also states that development should be of a scale, massing, layout, appearance and setting which respects and enhances the positive qualities of nearby properties and the locality.

“The proposed mast and equipment cabinets would be located in a prominent location to the rear of two housing developments.

“The monopole [would be] highly visible from the windows of the nearby properties.

“The mast would be large in diameter and would tower some 5m above the existing lampposts within the vicinity and above the roof of the dwellings.

“Consequently, it is considered that by reason of its height, design and positioning, the development would appear as an obtrusive element within the streetscene”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

A Three spokesperson said: “We want to offer the community in Washington a reliable network experience and a site in this location is critical to making that happen.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We will work with the local authority to consider our options.”