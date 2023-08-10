Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused an application for a parcel of land near the junction of Shrewsbury Crescent and Durham Road.

Applicant CK Hutchison Networks had originally applied to the local authority for permission to install the slimline monopole and supporting antennas, as well as equipment cabinets.

The site is closed to vehicular traffic by bollards but is open as a pedestrian route, and provides a green space for nearby residential properties.

Site of proposed telecoms mast near Durham Road, Sunderland, which has been refused by Sunderland City Council. Picture: Google Maps

A cover letter, submitted to council officials on behalf of Three UK, said the proposal would “deliver public benefit in terms of the mobile services it will provide”.

Those behind the scheme added it had been identified as “the most suitable site option and design that balances operational needs with local planning policies and national planning policy guidance”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, two public objections were received mainly relating to the visual impact of the telecoms mast.

This included the “visually intrusive nature of the installation in the street scene and its detriment to the outlook from residential properties nearby”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on August 2, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site of the installation, and its design and scale, would “introduce an obtrusive and over-dominant feature into the streetscape” and cause “demonstrable harm to the visual amenities of the area”.

This included the “exposed position” of the mast near green space without screening, and the scale of the installation being around 5 metres higher than adjacent street lighting columns.

It was also noted that the equipment housed at the top of the mast would have a “bulky and top-heavy appearance”.

The council decision report added: “Durham Road is one of the main routes into the city and due to its linear form, its width, and rising incline, the installation will be a highly visible and prominent feature from a considerable distance.

“The pole will also be highly visible from along Shrewsbury Road and Powis Road, appearing as an incongruous feature against the backdrop of the open spaces at the head of these streets.

“Despite the main route status of Durham Road, the vicinity of the site is still predominantly residential in nature and the pole will appear out of keeping with the residential nature and pedestrian scale of the immediate area.

“The installation includes three cabinets which will occupy a 3.5 m long stretch of the verge and reach a height of up to about 1.8m which will result in a cluttered effect, detracting from the open space that provides a green buffer from the main road and a valuable visual amenity in the area.

“The proposal would stand out as an incongruous feature and would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area and the visual amenities of nearby residential properties.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

Those behind the scheme have said they will “consider the reasons for refusal carefully” before deciding on next steps.

A Three UK spokesperson said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Sunderland.

“We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and our planners determined that this site was required to deliver it.

“Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We carry out extensive searches and evaluate a wide range of options before submitting any planning applications.

“We will consider the reasons for refusal carefully to decide our next steps in bringing good connectivity to the area.”