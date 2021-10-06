Nursery to expand and take in extra children after plans approved

Earlier in August, a planning application was lodged with Sunderland City Council for Chilton Meadows Day Nursery in the Houghton ward.

This included the erection of a single-storey extension at the family-run nursery, which is rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

According to a design and access statement submitted with the plans, the extension will allow the nursery to increase places and to employ six new staff members.

Chilton Meadows Day Nursery

The statement reads: “Extending the nursery will give us an opportunity to increase the number of private and funded childcare places in the Coalfields area of Sunderland.

“The area has seen lots of new housing development and we have seen an increase in demand for our services and we now have a waiting list.

“The extension will enable us to accommodate a further 26 children and employ a further six staff and provide progression for existing staff.”

Alongside functioning as classroom space, the extension could be closed off from the existing nursery to enable the space and ancillary rooms to be used as ‘standalone community space.’

The design and access statement adds that this space could be “let out for evenings and weekends, creating a new community hub and additional line of income for the current business.”

Following a period of consultation, the planning application was approved by Sunderland City Council’s planning department on Tuesday, October 5.

No objections were raised from key consultees including the council’s environmental health and highways teams.

The council decision report from planners reads: “It is accepted that the extension will increase the number of children attending the nursery which in turn will increase the demand for short term on site parking.

“However, given the size of the existing car park, which is to remain unchanged, and the fact that typically drop off and pick up times will be staggered it is not considered that the proposed extension will give rise to conditions prejudicial to highway and pedestrian safety.”

Under planning conditions, the works must commence on site within the next three years.

For more information on the application, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search planning reference: 21/01903/FUL